TSE Approves Relisting of SBI Shinsei Bank

Tokyo, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Thursday that it has approved the listing of SBI Shinsei Bank on its top-tier Prime section, scheduled for Dec. 17.

The bank's initial public offering price is expected to be 1,440 yen per share, giving it a market capitalization of around 1.3 trillion yen.

SBI Shinsei Bank is the successor to Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan, which failed in 1998 and was temporarily owned by the government.

The bank later came under the wing of a U.S. investment fund and was renamed Shinsei Bank in 2000. It returned to the TSE in 2004.

The bank became a consolidated subsidiary of online financial group SBI Holdings Inc. in 2021 and was delisted again in 2023.

