9th Ruling Finds Japan Upper House Poll in Unconstitutional State

Newsfrom Japan

Okayama, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Okayama branch of Hiroshima High Court ruled Thursday that the July election for Japan's House of Councillors was held in a state of unconstitutionality due to vote-value disparities.

It is the ninth ruling to find that the Upper House election with a maximum vote-value gap of 3.13 times was conducted in an unconstitutional state.

The high court branch, however, dismissed a demand by a group of lawyers that the results of the election be nullified.

A total of 16 lawsuits were filed by two groups of lawyers over the election with 14 high courts and high court branches across the country. Five rulings have found the election constitutional.

Kazunari Inoue, presiding judge at the Hiroshima High Court branch, said the vote-value gap of about three times is significantly large and raises questions about the legitimacy of the Upper House and democracy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]