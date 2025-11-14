Beer Sales Surge at 3 Japan Brewers in Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Combined beer sales at three major brewers in Japan excluding Asahi Breweries Ltd. jumped 18 pct year on year in October, an industry estimate has shown.

Asahi's failure to smoothly ship products in the wake of a ransomware attack against its parent, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., in late September helped boost demand for rival beer brands, people familiar with the matter said.

The overall sales volume of beer, "happoshu" quasi-beer and "third-segment" beer-like products made by Sapporo Breweries Ltd., Suntory Spirits Ltd. and Kirin Brewery Co. posted a slower growth of 8 pct, with happoshu sales retreating 5 pct in the fallout from recent liquor tax revisions, according to the estimate.

By maker, sales of beer, quasi-beer and beer-like products rose 13 pct at Sapporo thanks chiefly to a smooth brand switch from Asahi at restaurants and bars using compatible beer tap systems. Suntory's sales, also in volume, remained unchanged due to a lack of limited-edition merchandise, despite its similar tap system advantage.

Kirin's sales went up 19 pct in value, pushed up by the release of the new Good Ale beer in October in addition to extra demand in place of Asahi beers.

