Shogi Star Fujii Becomes 3rd Player to Earn "Eisei" Ryuo Status

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese shogi sensation Sota Fujii earned "eisei" lifetime status for the Ryuo title on Thursday, becoming the third player in history to achieve the feat.

Fujii, 23, who currently holds six of the traditional Japanese board game's eight major titles, defeated challenger Yuki Sasaki, 31, in Game 4 of the 38th Ryuo championship, which began Wednesday in the western Japan city of Kyoto, to sweep the best-of-seven series 4-0 and retain the Ryuo title.

The sensation became the third eisei status holder for the Ryuo title, the most prestigious championship, after legendary players Akira Watanabe, 41, and Yoshiharu Habu, 55.

In principle, a player may officially adopt eisei status only after retiring from professional play.

On top of the Ryuo title, Fujii now holds eisei status for the Kisei and Oi titles, becoming the fourth player in history to attain eisei status for three or more titles, after the late Yasuharu Oyama, Makoto Nakahara, 78, and Habu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]