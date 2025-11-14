China Urges Takaichi to Retract Remark on Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to retract her recent remark regarding a potential contingency over Taiwan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a news conference that the Japanese side must take full responsibility for the matter.

He said that if Japan were to intervene militarily in a Taiwan contingency, it would be considered an act of aggression, and that China would surely retaliate against the country.

Takaichi said at a parliamentary session last Friday that a potential contingency over Taiwan could constitute a situation that threatens Japan's survival.

Lin said that Takaichi has stubbornly refused to retract the remark even after the Chinese protest. He criticized Japan's involvement in the Taiwan issue, saying that it challenges the postwar international order and could seriously damage China-Japan relations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]