Japan, Fiji PMs Agree to Upgrade Bilateral Ties

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her counterpart from Fiji, Sitiveni Rabuka, have agreed to elevate the two countries' relations to a comprehensive partnership.

At their meeting in Tokyo on Thursday, the two leaders adopted a joint communique underscoring their intentions to step up cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Takaichi and Rabuka also confirmed that Japan and Fiji, a Pacific island nation, will collaborate in the field of maritime security, such as combating transnational organized crimes including illegal fishing.

The Japanese leader told a news conference after the meeting that she wants to further deepen the two countries' bonds.

Rabuka said Fiji hopes to strengthen its relations with Japan and work together to address global challenges.

