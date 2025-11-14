Japan Imperial Couple to Visit Disaster-Hit Northeast in 2026

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako plan to visit Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures next year, or 15 years after a massive earthquake and tsunami struck the three northeastern prefectures, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

Before ascending to the throne, then Crown Prince Naruhito and then Crown Princess Masako visited the three prefectures three times.

The Imperial couple spoke online to affected people in the three prefectures curing the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, 10 years after the disaster. In 2023, they visited Iwate to attend a tree-planting festival.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako are also considering traveling to Kumamoto Prefecture in 2026, 10 years after powerful earthquakes hit the southwestern prefecture.

