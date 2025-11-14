Rakuten Group Posts Net Loss of 151.2 B. Yen in Jan.-Sept.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Rakuten Group Inc. has reported a consolidated net loss of 151.2 billion yen for January-September, reflecting losses related to its partial withdrawal from the online supermarket business despite smaller losses in its mobile phone carrier operations.

According to earnings data released Thursday, the company’s net loss increased slightly from 150.3 billion yen a year earlier.

It posted an operating profit for January-September for the first time in six years, at 1.3 billion yen, against the year-before operating loss of 51 billion yen.

Losses from its mobile phone business, which is struggling with hefty costs for setting up base stations, narrowed to 151.6 billion yen from 188 billion yen, backed by an increase in subscribers.

Group-wide cost-cutting measures using artificial intelligence also helped Rakuten Group return to an operating profit.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]