Japan PM Planning to Expand Aid to Lower Winter Utility Bills

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Friday unveiled plans to increase financial aid from summer levels to lower household electricity and gas bills this winter.

The government will "provide enhanced support for the cold season," she told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, responding to a question from Yukihito Koga of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Government support reduced electricity and gas bills at a standard household by a total of about 3,000 yen between July and September.

Koga urged Takaichi to set a target for minimum wages, after her immediate predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, aimed to realize a nationwide average of 1,500 yen per hour in the 2020s.

"I cannot mention how high the target should be and by when it should be achieved," Takaichi replied. "I will work to prepare an environment enabling wage increases exceeding inflation."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]