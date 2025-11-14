Ohtani Nets 4th Major League MVP Award

Newsfrom Japan

Las Vegas, Nov. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League won his fourth Major League Baseball MVP award on Thursday.

The 31-year-old two-way player was unanimously selected for the award for the third consecutive year from 2023, when he played for the Los Angeles Angels of the American League.

Ohtani became the first major leaguer named the MVP for three straight years since Barry Bonds, who was mainly on the San Francisco Giants, took the award for four years in a row from 2001 to 2004.

Ohtani's latest win put him in sole second place for the most MVP awards, behind Bonds' seven.

In the 2025 season, Ohtani marked a .282 batting average, 55 home runs and 102 RBIs, while posting one win and one loss as a pitcher with an ERA of 2.87.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]