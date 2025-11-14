China Protests to Japan over Takaichi's Remark on Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi and lodged a strong protest over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan, it was announced Friday.

Sun said that Takaichi's remark severely hurt the feelings of Chinese people and that the country's 1.4 billion citizens will never forgive it.

The Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, Sun stressed, adding that Japan must take full responsibility if it does not retract the remark.

Takaichi said at a parliamentary session last week that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

Kanasugi argued back by explaining the intent of Takaichi's remark and Japan's position, according to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]