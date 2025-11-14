Japan, Indonesia to Hold 2-Plus-2 Security Talks in Tokyo Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Indonesia will hold a so-called two-plus-two security meeting of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo on Monday, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a press conference on Friday.

This will be the third such meeting between the two countries, following the previous session held in 2021.

"Indonesia is an important country in terms of geopolitics," Koizumi said. "As fellow maritime nations, we are partners for whom strengthening defense cooperation is essential."

Representing Japan will be Koizumi and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, while Indonesia will send Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Foreign Minister Sugiono.

In addition to the talks, Koizumi and Sjafrie are scheduled to visit the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Yokosuka base in the city of Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo.

