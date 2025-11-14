Japan to Study Punishments for Purchasing Prostitution
Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will study regulations on the purchasing of prostitution including creating punishments, Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Friday.
"We want to conduct a necessary study based on such factors as the recent social situation," Hiraguchi said at a press conference.
Currently, the purchasing of prostitution is not punishable under the prostitution prevention law.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this week instructed the justice minister to conduct a study on regulations on prostitution and the purchasing of prostitution.
Hiraguchi said that he takes Takaichi's instruction seriously.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]