Japan to Study Punishments for Purchasing Prostitution

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will study regulations on the purchasing of prostitution including creating punishments, Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi said Friday.

"We want to conduct a necessary study based on such factors as the recent social situation," Hiraguchi said at a press conference.

Currently, the purchasing of prostitution is not punishable under the prostitution prevention law.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi earlier this week instructed the justice minister to conduct a study on regulations on prostitution and the purchasing of prostitution.

Hiraguchi said that he takes Takaichi's instruction seriously.

