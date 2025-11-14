More Univ. Students in Japan Get Job Offers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--More job-hunting university students in Japan secured informal job offers as of Oct. 1 than a year before amid continued labor shortages, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

The ministries said that 73.4 pct of job-hunting university students expected to graduate in March 2026 secured informal job offers, up 0.5 percentage point from a year earlier.

The rate for male students was 71.5 pct, almost unchanged year on year, while that for female students rose 1.3 points to 75.8 pct.

The job offer rate increased 0.6 point to 73.4 pct for humanities and social sciences majors and 0.5 point to 73.6 pct for science and technology majors.

By location, the figure rose in the Chubu, Kinki, and Chugoku and Shikoku regions, but fell in Hokkaido and Tohoku, Kanto and Kyushu. The job offer rate was highest in Kanto, at 81.1 pct, and lowest in Hokkaido and Tohoku, at 58.3 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]