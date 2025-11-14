Decision Not to Indict Hyogo Governor Saito Challenged

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--A professor and a lawyer on Friday challenged a decision by Japanese public prosecutors not to indict Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito on charges of violating the public offices election law.

Hiroshi Kamiwaki, professor at Kobe Gakuin University, and lawyer Nobuo Gohara filed for a review of the prosecutors' decision by a committee for the inquest of prosecution.

"There is enough evidence for indictment," Gohara told a press conference. "We think it is a matter of judgment on the application of the law."

Last December, they filed a criminal complaint against Saito, accusing him of paying campaign fees to a public relations company during a gubernatorial election in November last year.

On Wednesday, the Kobe District Public Prosecutors Office decided not to indict Saito, citing insufficient suspicion.

