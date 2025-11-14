BOJ Deputy Gov. Uchida Hospitalized for Leukemia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida was hospitalized for leukemia treatment on Nov. 7, the central bank said Friday.

The 63-year-old is expected to stay in the hospital for several weeks. During this time, he will carry out essential duties remotely, the BOJ said.

Uchida is expected to attend the BOJ's next policy-setting meeting on Dec. 18-19.

After joining the BOJ in 1986, Uchida served for many years in the Monetary Affairs Department, which is responsible for monetary policy planning. He became deputy governor in 2023.

