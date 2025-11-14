China Protests to Japan over Takaichi's Remark on Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong on Thursday summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi and lodged a strong protest over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark regarding a possible contingency over Taiwan, it was announced Friday.

Sun said that Takaichi's remark severely hurt the feelings of Chinese people and that the country's 1.4 billion citizens will never forgive it.

The Taiwan issue is at the heart of China's core interests, Sun emphasized, adding that Japan must take full responsibility if it does not retract the remark.

Separately, a Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement on Friday that if Japan were to use force in a contingency involving Taiwan, referring to Takaichi's remark in question, it would only "suffer a crushing defeat" and "pay a heavy price."

Takaichi said at a parliamentary session last week that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

