Japan Retail Rice Prices Hit New Record High

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's average retail rice price hit a new record high for the first time in about six months last week, as newly harvested rice fully hit the market, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

In the week ended last Sunday, the average price of rice sold at about 1,000 supermarkets nationwide came to 4,316 yen per 5 kilograms, up 81 yen from the previous week and exceeding the previous record of 4,285 yen, marked in May. The price survey began in March 2022.

The average price of "brand rice," including newly harvested rice, rose 33 yen to 4,573 yen, hitting a record high for the fourth consecutive week. The average price of "blend rice," including rice released from government stockpiles, increased 176 yen to 3,732 yen.

Brand rice accounted for 69 pct of sales in the latest reporting week. The sales ratio of brand rice and blend rice remained unchanged.

In a different survey of about 6,000 retailers, including drugstores, the average rice price was 4,444 yen, up 116 yen.

