Japan's Ruling LDP Marks 70th Anniversary of Founding

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Saturday marked the 70th anniversary of its establishment.

The LDP plans to approve at its next party convention, slated for next March, a new vision on the future of the country that would serve as new party guidelines.

Public approval ratings for the Japanese cabinet in media polls have jumped since LDP President Sanae Takaichi became the country's first female prime minister late last month. But the LDP has a long way to go to regain support.

The focal point going forward is whether the LDP will be able to seize this anniversary year as an opportunity to stage a comeback in the current tricky situation after the party has become a minority in both parliamentary chambers and changed its coalition partner.

On Saturday, the LDP issued a statement on the milestone.

