New Facility Opens at Japan's Territory Museum

Tokyo, Nov. 14 (Jiji Press)--A new facility equipped with a three-screen display opened Friday at the National Museum of Territory and Sovereignty in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward, aiming to help visitors to learn about Japan's territory through immersive video presentations.

The 300-square-meter facility, called gateway hall, also has a library housing related books.

"The museum has become a place for enlightening visitors about territory and sovereignty," Yoshitaka Shindo, head of a suprapartisan group of lawmakers working on protecting Japanese territory, said. "I hope more people will use it."

At a ceremony on Friday, footage from 1934 showing sea lion hunting on Takeshima, islets in the Sea of Japan controlled by South Korea and claimed by Japan, was shown.

Materials from the 1880s to the 1950s related to the Senkaku Islands in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa are also on display. The Japanese-administered islets in the East China Sea are claimed by China.

