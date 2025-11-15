Anti-NHK Group's Tachibana to Admit Guilt in Libel Case

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Takashi Tachibana, who heads a controversial political group criticizing Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK, has decided to admit his guilt in a high-profile libel case, according to his lawyer.

"He will admit his guilt and apologize where he should," the lawyer said on YouTube.

Tachibana, 58, leader of the group, known as NHK Party, has been arrested on suspicion of defaming former Hyogo prefectural assembly member Hideaki Takeuchi, who died in January in an apparent suicide, through remarks made in public and social media posts.

Previously, Tachibana said he would not dispute the allegation that he made such remarks and posts, but he also said that there were sufficient reasons to believe the information he had spread was true.

In the YouTube video, the lawyer said, "After talking, we decided to adopt a defense policy of not disputing whether there were sufficient reasons."

