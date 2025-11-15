Japan to Set Up 300-B.-Yen Funds for High School Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry plans to establish a fund for high school education reform in each of the 47 prefectures, totaling some 300 billion yen.

The ministry aims to strengthen financial support for public high schools through the new funds, because the planned expansion of the country's free high school tuition program in fiscal 2026 is expected to lead more students to choose private schools.

The funds will be spent mainly on measures to make public schools more attractive, such as hiring outside experts as lecturers and procuring 3D printers and information devices.

The ministry said that more than half of high school students across the country study humanities and social sciences, and about 30 pct science and technology. Students of specialized high schools, including agricultural and technical schools, are only 20 pct of the total.

Amid the low birthrate and depopulation in rural areas, the ministry regards an enhancement of specialized high schools as an urgent task. The ministry also aims to facilitate the development of specialist personnel in the digital area, whose demand is surging.

