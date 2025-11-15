China Urges Citizens Not to Visit Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--China has urged its citizens not to visit Japan in an apparent retaliatory step against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark about a potential Taiwan contingency.

The Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a notice claiming that Takaichi made an outrageous statement about Taiwan, posing a grave risk to the safety of the Chinese people's lives.

The notice also called for Chinese nationals in Japan to be careful about their safety.

President Xi Jinping's administration strongly opposes Takaichi's remark at a recent parliamentary meeting that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," allowing Japan to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

On Thursday, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong summoned Japanese Ambassador to China Kenji Kanasugi and lodged a strong protest over Takaichi's remark and called for its retraction.

