Ohkawara Kakohki Seeks Audit on Tokyo Investigator Liability

Tokyo, Nov. 15 (Jiji Press)--Ohkawara Kakohki Co., once falsely accused of illegal exports, has filed a resident audit request with the Tokyo metropolitan government, seeking three investigators' personal liabilities for part of the damages awarded to the machinery maker.

The three were central figures in the investigations into the Yokohama-based company by the Public Security Bureau of the Metropolitan Police Department. One of them was found to have conducted "deceptive" interrogations in a ruling in the lawsuit seeking damages for the wrongful probes.

Ohkawara Kakohki contends that while the Tokyo government paid a total of 185 million yen in compensation, including damages for delayed payments, it has failed to fulfill its right to request payments from these individuals, according to lawyer Tsuyoshi Takada, representing the company.

The company's side mailed its request Friday.

"The police took only light disciplinary action," Takada told reporters. "To prevent any future wrongful prosecution, the responsibilities of the individuals must be clarified."

