Japan, S. Korea Lawmakers Agree to Boost Cooperation

Seoul, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean nonpartisan groups of lawmakers for bilateral friendship Sunday agreed to boost their countries' cooperation to a new height in all areas including politics, economy, society and culture.

In a statement adopted at their joint plenary meeting in Seoul, the two groups also denounced North Korea's nuclear and missile development and called for close cooperation between the two governments for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The statement said there should be sincere dialogue between the two sides over pending issues, such as the one on wartime Korean laborers in Japan's Sado Island gold mines, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Participants in the joint meeting included Akihisa Nagashima, an executive of the Japanese group, and Joo Ho-young, head of the South Korean group.

"There are various issues between the two countries, but I hope our groups will be able to solve them one by one," Nagashima said after the meeting.

