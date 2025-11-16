Japanese, S. Korean Lawmaker Groups Hold Joint Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean nonpartisan groups of lawmakers for bilateral friendship held a joint plenary meeting in Seoul on Sunday to hold discussions on diplomacy, security, economy and culture.

In a congratulatory message, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said that South Korea is an important neighboring country that Japan should cooperate with to deal with various problems the international community faces.

The importance of Japan-South Korea relations and Japan-South Korea-U.S. cooperation is increasing even further in the current strategic environment, she added.

Participants in the joint meeting included Akihisa Nagashima, an executive of the Japanese group, and Joo Ho-young, head of the South Korean group. They hope to support the two countries' efforts to strengthen future-oriented bilateral cooperative relations, sources said.

The two groups held such a meeting for the first time since the one in Tokyo in September 2023.

