Woman Hurt in Knife Attack in Tokyo's Akasaka

Tokyo, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--A woman in her 40s was wounded in a knife attack by a man in Tokyo's busy Akasaka district Sunday morning, sources said.

Around 10:30 a.m., police received an emergency call saying that a woman had been stabbed by a man wearing a black hat on the first basement floor of a building in Akasaka.

The woman, a self-proclaimed singer, sustained serious injuries to her left side and right hand, but she was conscious during her transport to the hospital, Metropolitan Police Department sources said.

The suspect, described as wearing black work clothes, fled the scene with a knife-like weapon, the sources added.

The woman may be a performer at a live music club on the first basement level. She was alone in front of the locked door of the venue when attacked. She was quoted as telling investigators, "I don't know the man."

