4 Chinese Ships Sail in Japanese Waters near Senkakus

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Four Chinese coast guard ships sailed in Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The incident marked the first entry into the Japanese waters by any Chinese official ship since Oct. 15.

The four Haijing ships entered Japanese waters around Minamikojima, part of the island chain, between 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday and left the area by noon, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of the southernmost prefecture.

The Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where the islets are called Diaoyu.

