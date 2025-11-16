Announcement of Japan-China Survey Results Put Off Again

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese private think tank Genron NPO has put off the announcement of the results of a Japan-China joint opinion poll, previously set for Monday, officials said Sunday.

According to Genron NPO, its partner in the joint survey, the China International Communications Group, notified a postponement of the press conference on the results, citing the situation surrounding the two countries' relations.

This is the second time that the announcement of the latest survey results has been postponed at the request of the Chinese side.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi recently said that a contingency over Taiwan could constitute what Japan calls a survival-threatening situation, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

This has angered Beijing. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has released a notice calling on the country's citizens to avoid traveling to Japan, while the Education Ministry has warned people to think carefully if they plan to study in Japan.

