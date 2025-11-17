Fukushima Elects Baba as Youngest Prefectural Capital Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Former Japanese lawmaker Yuki Baba, 33, was elected mayor of the city of Fukushima on Sunday, becoming the youngest leader of a prefectural capital.

The independent, who previously served in the House of Representatives, defeated the incumbent and another candidate after campaigning on a pledge to speed up redevelopment around JR Fukushima Station.

Voter turnout rose to 47.34 pct from the record low of 34.79 pct marked in the previous election.

