Kansai Electric Receives MOX Fuel for First Time in 3 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Fukui, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. said Monday that it has received 32 assemblies of plutonium-uranium mixed oxide, or MOX, fuel produced in France.

A cargo ship carrying MOX fuel arrived at a port at the company's Takahama nuclear power plant in the central Japan prefecture of Fukui around 4:30 a.m. on the day.

This marked the seventh shipment of MOX fuel to the plant from overseas and the first in about three years. The transported fuel will be used at the plant's No. 3 and No. 4 reactors.

MOX fuel is produced by mixing uranium with plutonium extracted from reprocessed spent nuclear fuel.

A group company of major French nuclear fuel business Orano produced the MOX fuel delivered to the Takahama plant. The cargo ship departed from the port of Cherbourg in northwestern France in September.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]