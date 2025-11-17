Japan Panel OKs Smaller Cuts to Welfare Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's welfare ministry on Monday broadly approved a draft revision to the reduction rate for basic welfare payments, following a Supreme Court ruling that found the government's cuts to welfare benefits unlawful.

The panel calls for lowering livelihood assistance, which is designed to cover food and other basic expenses, by at least 2.49 pct from the level before the benefits were reduced during 2013-2015, when the government cut them by an average of 6.5 pct.

The government plans to finalize the benefit amounts by the end of this month based on the panel's proposal.

The plaintiffs had demanded that the reduced amount be paid in full, but the government plans to provide only partial compensation, arguing that full payment would exceed the consumption level of low-income households not receiving welfare benefits.

The total amount of retroactive benefit payments is expected to reach hundreds of billions of yen. The ministry is considering earmarking the necessary funds in its request under a proposed fiscal 2025 supplementary budget.

