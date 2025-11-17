Chinese Premier Not to Meet with Takaichi at G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A bilateral meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has not been arranged on the sidelines of the two-day Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, from Saturday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference Monday.

This is apparently retaliation for Takaichi's recent parliamentary remark on a possible Taiwan contingency.

It is unusual for the Chinese government to mention in advance whether a leader's bilateral meeting will be held on the fringe of an international conference. Mao criticized Takaichi's remark and demanded that she withdraw it.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, arrived in Beijing on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart in an effort to mend bilateral ties that have soured in the wake of Takaichi's remark.

Kanai aims to meet with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Asian Affairs, on Tuesday to explain that the remark does not change the Japanese government's standard position.

