TEPCO Finishes 5th Treated Water Release for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Monday that it has completed the fifth round of fiscal 2025 treated water releases from its disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

According to measurements by TEPCO and the Japanese government, concentrations of radioactive tritium in seawater and fishery products remained far below national safety standards.

In the latest round, the company began discharging treated water on Oct. 30. It released some 7,800 tons of treated water at a point 1 kilometer off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture through an undersea tunnel after diluting it with large amounts of seawater.

In the current fiscal year, TEPCO plans to discharge a total of 54,600 tons of treated water in seven rounds, as it did in the previous year.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]