Japan, Indonesia Agree to Boost Defense Equipment Cooperation

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Indonesia at a so-called two-plus-two meeting in Tokyo on Monday agreed to strengthen their security cooperation, mainly through transfers of defense equipment.

The foreign and defense ministers of the two countries also confirmed that they will promote joint drills between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Indonesian military as well as exchanges between defense officials of the nations.

It was the first two-plus two meeting between the two nations since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office last month. Japan and Indonesia last held such a meeting about four and a half years ago.

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told a joint press conference after Monday's meeting that cooperation with Indonesia, which has led the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' efforts on the defense front, contributes to the peace, stability and prosperity of not only Japan but also the whole region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi expressed a desire to deepen bilateral security cooperation further.

