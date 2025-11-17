196 People Attacked by Wild Bears in Japan in April-Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A total of 196 people were injured or killed in wild bear attacks across Japan between April and October, the Environment Ministry said Monday.

The figure for the first seven months of fiscal 2025, including 12 fatalities, is approaching the country's record annual high of 219 casualties recorded in fiscal 2023.

In October alone, 88 people were attacked by bears, seven of whom died, with both figures marking record highs for a single month.

By prefecture, Akita had the highest number of casualties during the April-October period, with 56, including three fatalities, followed by 34 in Iwate, 20 in Fukushima and 15 in Nagano.

In Akita, 37 bear attacks were reported in October alone, including two deaths.

