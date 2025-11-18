INTERVIEW: Japan LDP to Mull Adjustable Income Tax Threshold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party will consider specific measures to make the income tax threshold adjustable in accordance with consumer prices, the LDP tax leader has said.

"I think it's natural to establish a link with consumer prices, which reflect the prices of all kinds of goods," Itsunori Onodera, chairman of the LDP's Tax System Research Commission, said in an interview with the press Monday.

The threshold, above which the income tax is levied, is set at the combined level of the basic deduction and the salary income deduction. Onodera was referring to the basic deduction.

In December last year, the ruling LDP and its then coalition partner, Komeito, agreed with the opposition Democratic Party for the People to raise the threshold, aiming to attain the level of 1.78 million yen.

This year, the threshold was raised to 1.6 million yen from 1.03 million yen. The DPFP still seeks to raise the level to 1.78 million yen in line with last year's agreement, citing rises in minimum wages.

