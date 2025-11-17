Takaichi's 1st Diet Debate with Opposition Leaders Set for Nov. 26

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Monday to hold a parliamentary debate among party leaders on Nov. 26, which will be the first since Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office last month.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's Diet affairs chief in the House of Councillors, and his CDP counterpart, Yoshitaka Saito.

"I hope it (the debate) will be a lively exchange that clarifies what the Takaichi administration is trying to do," Isozaki told reporters after the meeting.

The debate, which is expected to begin at 3 p.m. and last 45 minutes, can be joined by the leaders of parties with 10 or more seats in either the House of Councillors or the House of Representatives. Sanseito, which performed well in the Upper House election in July, meets this condition.

The upcoming debate will also be the first since Komeito left the LDP-led ruling coalition. The leader of the LDP's new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), is not expected to participate in the debate.

