"Demon Slayer" Film Tops 100 B. Yen in Global Box-Office Sales

Tokyo, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The latest film in the "Demon Slayer" anime franchise has topped 100 billion yen in global box-office revenue, a feat never before achieved by a Japanese film, according to its distributors.

The first chapter of the "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle" trilogy has earned 106.3 billion yen worldwide to date.

The latest Demon Slayer film was released in Japan on July 18 and overseas from August. Domestic revenue stood at some 37.9 billion yen as of Sunday, the second highest on record, while overseas revenue has totaled 472.02 million dollars, or 68.44 billion yen, in 157 countries and regions.

The anime, based on Koyuharu Gotoge's popular manga series of the same name, follows the adventures of Tanjiro Kamado as he battles demons and tries to return his demonized sister to human.

