INTERVIEW: Kikawada Vows to Utilize Companies to Support Child Rearing

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will utilize the vigor of companies to support child rearing at households, Hitoshi Kikawada, minister for policies related to children, regional revitalization, women's empowerment and gender equality, said in an interview Monday.

Kikawada said that he will work to prevent children from committing suicide.

The government will encourage companies to move out of Tokyo and will enhance higher education in rural areas to tackle the overconcentration of people in the capital, he said.

He pointed to the need to maintain and rebuild local transportation networks, calling them "the basis to protect lives and safety in rural areas."

The government will craft a new plan for promoting gender equality under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, the first female leader in the country's history, Kikawada said.

