Mayor in Okinawa Removed after Second No-Confidence Motion

Nanjo, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--The city assembly of Nanjo, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, adopted a no-confidence motion against Mayor Keishun Koja for the second time on Monday over his alleged sexual harassment.

Following the adoption of the motion at an extraordinary meeting of the 20-member municipal assembly, Koja, 70, was removed from the post based on the local autonomy law the same day.

The city's election board decided that an election to pick a new mayor will be held Dec. 21, with the campaign period starting Dec. 14. Koja has indicated his willingness to run.

Koja, who did not appear at the extraordinary meeting, submitted a letter of resignation to the assembly through the city's deputy mayor before the vote on the no-confidence motion.

But the assembly decided not to handle the resignation letter and put the motion to a vote. The motion was approved by a majority vote while two members abstained from the voting.

