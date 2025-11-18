Japan Biz Leaders Call for Constructive Dialogue with China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese business leaders have called for constructive dialogue with China amid tensions over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark about a potential Taiwan contingency.

"As many (Japanese) companies are active in China, both sides should engage in constructive dialogue and work toward a solution," Yoshinobu Tsutsui, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, told reporters Monday.

Tsutsui made the comment after holding their first meeting as leaders of Japan's three major business groups with Takaichi at the prime minister's office.

Ken Kobayashi, head of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that Japan and China are economically inseparable and that the two sides should overcome their deteriorating relationship through a mutually beneficial relationship.

"It is crucial to maintain private-sector dialogue," Mutsuo Iwai, acting chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]