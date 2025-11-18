INTERVIEW: Japan to Grasp Foreigners' Land Acquisitions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese economic security minister Kimi Onoda has stressed the need to swiftly create a system that enables the government to grasp the actual situation regarding land acquisitions by foreign nationals in Japan.

"The biggest problem is that we don't have the full picture" of the situation, Onoda said in an interview with media organizations Monday.

Onoda said the government hopes to "give a boost" to efforts to create a system to find out the real situation so that it can decide on the direction of policies by next January.

She expressed a wish to cooperate with Justice Minister Hiroshi Hiraguchi on the issue of whether to regulate the total number of foreign people to be accepted in Japan.

Onoda said that the government's policy of promoting a society of orderly coexistence with foreign people is aimed at removing the Japanese public's feelings of anxiety and unfairness by responding firmly to criminal acts by some foreign nationals in a way clearly separated from xenophobia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]