Japan Protests against China Social Media Post on Takaichi Remark

Beijing, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--A visiting senior Japanese official strongly protested to a Chinese Foreign Ministry executive Tuesday over a controversial social media post by a Chinese diplomat regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark related to a potential Taiwan contingency.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, made the protest at a meeting in Beijing with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Asian Affairs.

The Japanese diplomat urged China to take an appropriate response soon as the post by Xue Jian, China's consul-general in the western Japan city of Osaka, suggested that Takaichi should be beheaded. The post prompted lawmakers in the Japanese ruling camp and others to demand that Xue be deported.

During parliamentary deliberations on Nov. 7, Takaichi said that China's potential use of force against Taiwan would create a critical situation for Japan's existence, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defense.

In response, the Chinese government called on citizens to refrain from visiting Japan due to the security situation in the neighboring country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]