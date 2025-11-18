Japanese, Chinese Diplomats Meet over Takaichi's Remark

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese and Chinese diplomats held talks in Beijing on Tuesday over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent parliamentary remark about a potential Taiwan contingency.

Masaaki Kanai, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, met with Liu Jinsong, director-general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's Department of Asian Affairs.

Kanai is believed to have explained that the remark does not change the Japanese government's standard position, seeking the Chinese side's understanding.

The administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping has maintained its hard-line stance, with Liu likely insisting on the Chinese side's perspective.

The Xi administration considers the Taiwan issue to be at the heart of China's core interests and strongly opposes Takaichi's remark.

