Takaichi Vows to Address Falling Population Comprehensively

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that her government will cope with the country's falling population in a comprehensive way.

"The biggest challenge to our country is a population decline," Takaichi said at the inaugural meeting of the government's headquarters for population strategies.

She said the government will promote measures to keep social security services sustainable, address the low birthrate and deal with foreigners comprehensively.

"We will create a society that allows everyone including young people and women to continue to live in places they choose," she said.

The prime minister instructed her ministers to promote social security reform, consider measures to raise the birthrate, study how local governments should respond to a falling population and build systems to look into policies for foreigners.

