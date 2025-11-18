Japan Open to PM-Level Talks with China: Top Govt Spokesman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is ready to hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on the sidelines of this weekend's Group of 20 summit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

"The Japanese side is open to holding dialogue with China," the top Japanese government spokesman told a press conference, in response to the Chinese government's announcement that no bilateral meeting between Li and Takaichi has been set in Johannesburg, South Africa, where the G-20 summit will take place on Saturday and Sunday.

As China steps up pressure on Japan following Takaichi's parliamentary remarks about a potential Taiwan contingency, Tokyo has been urging Beijing to calm tensions.

Amid the strained atmosphere, the Japanese Embassy in Beijing on Monday advised Japanese nationals in China to take extra safety precautions.

"The alert was issued to reiterate the need for ample safety precautions in light of recent local reporting and other developments in Japan-China relations," Kihara said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]