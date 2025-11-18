Japanese Princess Kako Tests Positive for COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Kako, the second daughter of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

Princess Kako will cancel her official duties until Friday and stay home.

She experienced a sore throat on Sunday night after attending a youth speech contest in Tokyo that day.

Although the princess tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, she developed a fever around 38 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning. She then underwent a test again and got a positive result for the virus.

There has been no change in the health condition of the princess’ parents and her young brother, Prince Hisahito, according to the agency.

