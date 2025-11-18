3 Confirmed Dead after Plane Crash in Fukuoka Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Yame, Fukuoka Pref., Nov. 18 (Jiji Press)--Three people were confirmed dead after a suspected plane crash in a mountainous area in the city of Yame in the southwestern Japan prefecture of Fukuoka on Tuesday.

Around 10:40 a.m., a local resident made an emergency call to fire authorities reporting that what appeared to be a Cessna aircraft had crashed, with black smoke visible.

Police officers and firefighters found apparent plane debris during search operations on a mountain. The three people, who were believed to be aboard the aircraft, were found near the likely crash site, which is close to the border with Oita Prefecture. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The three are all men--two from the western city of Kyoto and one from the city of Kobe, also western Japan, according to the office of Kyushu-Saga International Airport in the city of Saga, the capital of the namesake prefecture adjacent to Fukuoka. Police are working to confirm details of their identities.

The aircraft that apparently crashed was a Cirrus SR20 five-seater single-propeller plane, made by Cirrus Aircraft of the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]