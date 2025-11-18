Sake Promoted at Japan Embassy in Berlin

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, Nov. 17 (Jiji Press)--A promotional tasting event was held at the Japanese Embassy in Berlin on Monday, inviting some 150 local restaurants and other food industry professionals to sample various types of sake paired with Western cuisine.

Dozens of types of sake from Fukushima, Ishikawa and other prefectures across Japan were served at the event, accompanied by dishes matched to four categories of sake, grouped according to their aroma and taste characteristics.

"How about sake instead of champagne this Christmas?" a sake expert asked at the event, which was attended by some 150 people, including wine dealers and hotel and restaurant staff.

Describing the aroma as "like rice and sugar," Sasha Morgan, 34, who runs a restaurant bar in Berlin, said, "We are just talking about the name of a new sake cocktail."

After trying six pairings, Stefan Menzel, 57, an importer of Japanese tea, said that there must be a better combination.

